Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in talks to star in Practical Magic sequel

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are in talks to star in the Practical Magic sequel.

The original film was released in 1998, and now "deals are in process" for the two mega stars to return for another instalment of the movie, according to People magazine.

Warner Bros. have confirmed the cult classic will get a reboot. It's believed Akiva Goldsman, who wrote A Beautiful Mind, will write the screenplay, while Nicole, 56, and Sandra, 59, will produce the much-anticipated project.

In the first movie, Nicole and Sandra star as orphaned witch sisters Gillian and Sally Owens. They are facing a family curse preventing them from ever finding lasting love, and spend the movie overcoming the curse.

Both women have spoken fondly about their involvement in the first film.

"I love that movie," Nicole said in 2018. "I showed that movie to my kids. It's a little above their (level of understanding) ... But we're really good sisters."

Sandra reminisced about the fun they had together on set. "We were talking about when we shot (Practical Magic) together, and we asked her to get the tequila; she came back with her own tequila, but we drank it anyway. We were a little drunk," she said.

HBO Max had previously ordered a pilot for a Practical Magic prequel series set in the 1960s, but it appears that may not happen now the second movie is in the works.