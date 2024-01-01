Josh Hartnett opens up about being a dad of four

Josh Hartnett has opened up about being a father of four.

The normally private actor described some of the challenges that come with parenthood and admitted he cares more about his family than his career.

Josh, 45, plays a grieving father in season six of the Netflix series Black Mirror and explained it was often difficult to leave the role at work.

"I'm not great at getting out of it, especially if it's hard to get into," Josh told Variety. "It takes about the same amount of kind of effort to come out because I can't just pick it up and put it down."

He went on to admit that, despite the intensity of the role, he had been forced to switch gears when he finished work each day as his friends and family needed him to.

"At the same time, I've got amazing friends, I've got an amazing family, and I have kids and they don't care what I've been doing at work," Josh said. "They need things, so I can't really bring it out. It's not an option."

Josh started dating his British wife Tamsin Egerton, 35, in 2012 after meeting on the set of their film The Lovers in 2011. The pair now share four children, whom they have opted to keep entirely out of the spotlight. They were married in March 2022.