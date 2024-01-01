Julianna Margulies exits The Morning Show ahead of season 4 - report

Julianna Margulies is reportedly not returning to The Morning Show for season 4.

The Good Wife star, who played Reese Witherspoon's love interest Laura Peterson on the Apple TV+ show, will reportedly not be back for the upcoming season.

Sources told Variety that the actress was offered a one-episode guest appearance in the series but she turned it down. She has also reportedly been asked if she would be interested in returning in future seasons.

According to the sources, the decision was made before Margulies courted controversy on a podcast last year.

While discussing the Israel-Hamas war on Andy Ostroy's podcast The Back Room in November, the 58-year-old expressed anger towards the Black and LGBTQ+ people who were not standing with Israel.

"As someone who plays a lesbian journalist on The Morning Show, I am more offended by it as a lesbian than I am as a Jew," she began. "Because I wanna say to them: You f**king idiots. You don't exist. You're even lower than the Jews. A, you're Black, and B, you're gay. And you're turning your back against the people who support you? Because Jews, they rally around everybody."

She added, "The fact that the entire Black community isn't standing with us to me says either they just don't know, or they've been brainwashed to hate Jews."

Margulies later issued a statement admitting she was "horrified" that she offended two communities she "loves and respects".

"I want to be 100% clear: Racism, homophobia, sexism, or any prejudice against anyone's personal beliefs or identity are abhorrent to me, full stop," she said. "I did not intend for my words to sow further division, for which I am sincerely apologetic."

The fourth season of The Morning Show will once again star Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Karen Pittman and Jon Hamm, among others. French actress Marion Cotillard will also join the star-studded ensemble.