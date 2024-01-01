Daisy Ridley reveals Penélope Cruz 'takes credit' for her relationship with Tom Bateman

Daisy Ridley has revealed her co-star Penélope Cruz "takes credit" for her relationship with fellow actor Tom Bateman.

The Star Wars actress was "best friends" with Tom on the set of Kenneth Branagh's 2017 whodunnit Murder on the Orient Express before their friendship turned romantic after production.

Daisy revealed on the SmartLess podcast on Monday that their co-star Penélope takes credit for their relationship.

"Penélope Cruz sort of takes credit for us being together. We were best friends (on set) and then we were together and then when we came back together for the premiere, Penélope said, 'Your connection was so strong,'" she recalled.

Daisy added that she and Tom became "best friends immediately" when they met on the set of the murder mystery.

When podcast hosts Jason Bateman (no relation), Sean Hayes and Will Arnett pressed for more details about their relationship, the British actress became embarrassed and simply confirmed that Tom made the first move after filming had wrapped.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Young Woman and the Sea star revealed that she and Tom were planning to move to Los Angeles before the pandemic.

"Me and my husband were going to move to LA for a few months just before lockdown," she shared. "So we had a place booked and everything. We were just gonna see what it was like for a few months and then lockdown (happened) so we didn't."

Daisy confirmed she was married to Tom in January 2023, however, it is not clear exactly when they tied the knot.