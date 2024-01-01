Russell Crowe admits he's 'slightly uncomfortable' about Gladiator sequel

Russell Crowe has admitted he's "slightly uncomfortable" about the fact Ridley Scott is making a Gladiator sequel.

During a recent appearance on the Kyle Meredith With... podcast, the Oscar-winning actor admitted he feels "a tinge of melancholy" because Scott is making a sequel to their 2000 epic, in which he played Roman general-turned-gladiator Maximus Decimus Meridius.

"I'm slightly uncomfortable with the fact they're making another one - because, of course, (Maximus is) dead and I have no say in what gets done," he shared. "But a couple of the things that I've heard I'm like, 'Oh, no, no, no, that's not in the moral journey of that particular character.' But I can't say anything (motions zipping his lips), it's not my place, I'm six foot under. So we'll see what that is like."

The Gladiator sequel will star Paul Mescal as Lucius, the son of Maximus's love Lucilla. Connie Nielsen reprises her role as Lucilla alongside franchise newcomers Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Joseph Quinn.

Crowe, 60, added, "I reflect back: the age I was when I made that film and all the things that came after it, the doors that particular movie opened for me. This is just me being purely honest: there's definitely a tinge of melancholy, a tinge of jealousy. I remember when I had tendons (laughs)."

Mescal has been photographed filming additional scenes for the sequel in East Sussex, England this week.

The film is due to be released in cinemas on 22 November.