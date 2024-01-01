Justin Baldoni hospitalised with infection

Justin Baldoni has been hospitalised with an infection.

The Jane the Virgin star took to Instagram on Monday to give an update on his health, after being hospitalised for a week with an infection.

"Nothing like an infection and a week at the hospital to put everything into perspective," Justin wrote alongside a series of photos of him in a hospital bed. "God is so good. On the mend and feeling grateful."

The 40-year-old went on to thank the "incredible" medical team at St John's Hospital, as well as his friends and family.

"Thank you to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at St. John's. Your dedication and compassion were extraordinary," he gushed. "To the friends and family who knew I was here - thank you for your prayers, visits, and for cheering me up."

Justin continued, "And to my wife (Emily Baldoni), my soulmate - who is so stubborn she wouldn't leave my side and slept on a bench... I love the s**t out of you. Forever."

The photos featured Emily, who married Justin in 2013, and their children, son Maxwell, six, and daughter Maiya, eight.

The star also took to his Instagram Stories to share a sweet photo of him with his head on actor Rainn Wilson's shoulder, as they both sat on Justin's hospital bed.

"Love never felt so good," he captioned the snap.

The actor went on to share a series of photos with other friends and family members who visited him in hospital, including choreographer Marinda Davis and his sister Sara Baldoni.

Justin is gearing up for the release of his new film It Ends With Us, which he directed and stars in alongside Blake Lively. The film is due to be released on 9 August.