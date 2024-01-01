Jude law 'thrilled' his son Raff has chosen acting

Jude Law has shared that he is "thrilled" his son Raff has chosen to be an actor.

The British star has opened up about his 27-year-old son, who he shares with ex-wife Sadie Frost, breaking into Hollywood as an actor.

"I'm thrilled because we get to share our enthusiasm, and I get to give him advice if he wants to hear it," Jude, 51, told DuJour in a recent interview. "I'm immensely proud that he's put himself out there because he found something that he loves."

The Talented Mr. Ripley star added of Raff, "He's obviously seen the way I work, and it's rubbed off on him."

Raff has recently appeared in several series and films, including 2021's Twist, in which he played Oliver Twist, and 2024's Masters of the Air, in which he played Sergeant Kenneth Lemmons.

Jude then noted that while he is happy to share his passions with his son, he still has some concerns.

"It's complicated because I'm aware of how hard it is," The Holiday star told the publication. "When I came into this business, I didn't have the comparison, but with him, people might always say, 'Oh, you're just like your dad.' Which is nonsense; his career is his career."

Raff is one of Jude's seven children. The actor is also the father of Iris and Rudy, who he also shares with Sadie, daughter Sophia, who he shares with ex Samantha Burke, daughter Ada with ex Catherine Harding and two children, whose names have not been made public, with his wife Phillipa Coan.