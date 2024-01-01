Matt Smith corrects interviewer over pronouns blunder

Matt Smith expertly corrected an interviewer who used incorrect pronouns for one of his House of the Dragon co-stars.

The 41-year-old star has been promoting the second season of the smash HBO/Sky Atlantic show and was interviewed by presenter Sue Perkins at the London premiere on Monday.

While chatting with Matt, Sue referred to Rhaenyra Targaryen star Emma D'Arcy as "she" - however Emma has previously made it clear they identify as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

Gently correcting Sue's blunder, Matt took the opportunity to emphasise Emma's preferences as he reacted to a question about his co-star, saying, "I can't take the credit, (but) I have to say, aren't they brilliant?"

He added, "They are absolutely brilliant and you're in for a real treat with Emma this year, I think Emma's put in... a really great performance."

Emma opened up about identifying as non-binary while promoting season one of the fantasy drama and referenced how this influenced their performance as the heir to the Targaryen throne.

Emma told The Hollywood Reporter in July 2022, "Rhaenyra has an ongoing battle with what it means to be a woman and is a fundamental outsider. She's terrified of getting locked into motherhood and is aware of how her position would be different if she were male."

They then noted, "I'm a non-binary person. I've always found myself both pulled and repelled by masculine and feminine identity and I think that plays out truthfully here. She can't attend court in a way that comes easily to other people."