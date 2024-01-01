Hunter Biden found guilty of gun crimes

Hunter Biden has been convicted of federal gun crimes.

The President's son was found guilty on three counts: making a false statement material to a firearm sale, making a false statement in a firearms transaction record, and possession of a firearm as a drug user or addict.

A jury found the 54-year-old had lied about his drug use and addiction while illegally purchasing, and then possessing, a firearm.

It's the first time a US President's son has been on trial and charged.

The maximum sentence for all three crimes carry jail time, although as a first-time offender it's likely this won't happen.

"I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome," he said outside court. "Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time."

He has also been charged with three felony and six misdemeanour tax offences in California. He reportedly failed to pay $1.4 million (£1.09 million) in taxes between 2016 and 2019 while spending millions on drugs, escorts, exotic cars and other high-ticket items, while he was a drug addict. He will face court in Los Angeles in September for these offences.

Joe Biden, 81, said in a statement that he and his wife Jill "love our son."

"So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery. Hunter's resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us. A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean."