Sara Ramirez files for divorce from husband three years after separation

Sara Ramirez has filed for divorce from husband Ryan Debolt, three years after they separated.

The And Just Like That star cited "irreconcilable differences" in the documents, according to TMZ.

In the paperwork, Sara asked to block the court's ability to award spousal support for either party.

When the couple separated in 2018, Sara wrote, "We remain loving and supportive in how we are choosing to forge our new individual paths. Thank you for holding space around our choices and respecting our families' privacy as we navigate this process on our own terms."

The couple married in 2012 after getting engaged the year before.

Sara, who is non-binary, played Che Diaz in And Just Like That. On the show, they introduced themselves as a "queer non-binary Mexican Irish diva," and went on to have a relationship with Miranda.

Sara, 48, won't return for the third season of the show. They wrote on social media this was because "casting directors and agents are making black lists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians and Gaza to ensure they will not work again."

However show insiders claim it was because viewers didn't like the character of Che.

"Sara was not fired because they support Palestine and the cease fire," one told DailyMail.com. "Sara was fired because Che brought nothing to the show anymore. After Che split with Miranda, the character really held no value anymore and fans found them annoying. The storyline as a struggling comedian was a waste of airtime and Sara knew it. They were on the chopping block since last season."