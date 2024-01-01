Michael Richards opens up over cancellation for racist outburst

Michael Richards has opened up over his cancellation for a racist outburst in 2006.

With his new memoir now available, the former Seinfeld star spoke to an Australian breakfast TV show about forgiving himself for using racist slurs during a stand-up comedy show in 2006.

"I had to start with that forgiveness in myself, ultimately," Michael, 74, told Sunrise. "How do I move on from such a despicable night? Bad night. Horrible night. Said horrible things. That was 18 years ago."

On the night in question, Michael was filmed screaming racist slurs at a group of hecklers at the Laugh Factory comedy club in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

"Throw his ass out... He's a n*****! Look there's a n*****!" he could be heard screaming in the video, before going on to repeatedly use racist language and later shouting, "Fifty years ago we'd have you upside down with a f**king fork up your a**!"

Having been widely criticised by the media and general public following the incident, Michael now believes he has become a better person.

"There was a lot of self-reflection," he said. "And moving deeper into myself. Interesting how a situation like that is a catalyst for moving towards a better me. So that's it. Recovery, forgiveness and reconciliation."