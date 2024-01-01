Kevin Spacey admits being 'handsy' and 'pushing the boundaries' with a 'significant' number of men

Kevin Spacey has admitted he was "too handsy" with a "significant" number of men.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, the disgraced actor went on to say he "pushed the boundaries" in the past.

When Morgan asked the House of Cards star to define what he meant, he replied he had been "too handsy, touching someone sexually in a way that I didn't know at the time they didn't want."

He continued, "I have caressed people, I have been gentle with people, that is the way that I am. You're making a pass at someone, you don't want to be aggressive. You want to be gentle. You want to see if they're going to respond positively. They should let you know they don't want to do it so that you can understand it's non-consensual and stop. I am absolutely 150 per cent prepared to take accountability for those things that I did and the mistakes that I made. Bad, bad, bad behaviour sometimes."

He went on to say he'd spoken to a "significant" number of men to personally apologise for his conduct.

Spacey, 64, was charged with nine occasions of indecent assault against four men in 2022. He pleaded not guilty, and in July 2023, he was cleared of all charges.

He told Morgan the legal fees from the trial have resulted in him being on the brink of bankruptcy.

"This week, where I have been living in Baltimore is being foreclosed on, my house is being sold at auction," he said. "I'm not quite sure where I'm going to live now, but I have been in Baltimore since we started shooting House of Cards there. It's been a couple of times when I thought I was going to file (for bankruptcy), but we've managed to sort of dodge it, at least as of today. I still owe a lot of legal bills that I have not been able to pay. Many millions, yes. The house itself is many millions."

When Morgan asked what he plans to do next, Spacey replied, "Get back on the horse."