Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll call off divorce

Rory McIlroy and wife Erica Stoll have called off their divorce.

The reconciliation comes less than a month after the pro-golfer served his wife of seven years divorce papers at their Florida home.

"Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together," the 35-year-old said in a statement.

"Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning."

Rory filed a notice of voluntary dismissal on Tuesday ending the divorce plans. The filing was closed out the same day.

He added, "There have been rumours about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumour is a fool's game."

There had been rumours he had a new romantic interest in CBS Sports golf reporter Amanda Balionis, who stopped wearing her wedding ring around the same time Rory announced his divorce. Onlookers had noticed the rapport between the pair after they recently shared a hug after an interview.

Erica, 36, and Rory first met in 2012 at the Ryder Cup, where Erica was working as a PGA transport official.

At the time Rory was dating tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. Rory called off his engagement to Caroline in 2014 and began dating Erica soon afterwards.

They married in 2017 and share a daughter, Poppy, three.

It had been reported that Erica was "lonely" in their marriage, which ultimately led to their "breaking point."

"She knew what she was getting into with his profession, but once they had Poppy, things really changed and she had a new perspective," an insider told US Weekly. "Erica was usually absent for most of his tournaments and was really focused on Poppy."