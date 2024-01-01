Sharon Osbourne reveals 'terrible' screen habits

Sharon Osbourne has revealed how much time she spends on her phone.

During Tuesday's episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the television personality gave her phone to her son Jack Osbourne to view her screen time data.

Sharon's "terrible" screen habits included a daily average of six hours and 42 minutes spent on her phone.

At the time of recording, Jack warned his mother was "coming in a little hot" at nine hours on her phone the previous day.

Of those nine hours, seven hours and six minutes were spent on social media, while five hours were spent on social media the previous Wednesday.

During the nine-hour screentime day, Sharon spent four hours and 49 minutes just on TikTok, and two hours and 17 minutes on text messaging apps.

When she insisted the data wasn't "bad", Jack, who has four daughters, told her, "If you were one of my girls right now, I would be having a very serious conversation with you, about five hours on TikTok."

Sharon then opened up about the TikTok content creators she likes to watch.

"I like watching all the current stuff, and then there's a couple of characters that I'm crazy about," she said, before highlighting Paul Lee Hiley, who plays a character named Becki-jo.

"Love him. He is the best. This person on TikTok that I follow, and I'm obsessed with him," Sharon praised. "He dresses up as this girl called... Becki, and he is just hysterical. The s**t that he comes out with."