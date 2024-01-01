Ariana Grande 'reprocessing' relationship with Nickelodeon

Ariana Grande is "reprocessing" her relationship with Nickelodeon's Victorious.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of the Podcrushed podcast, the singer/actress reflected on her time on Nickelodeon.

Ariana shot to fame when she landed the role of Cat Valentine in Victorious, which ran from 2010 to 2013. She then starred in the show's spin-off, Sam & Cat, from 2013 to 2014.

"I was 14 and I flew out to audition with (actress) Liz Gillies for Victorious, and we were all very excited and we got cast and it was the best news we could hear," Ariana recalled. "We were young performers who just wanted to do this with our lives more than anything, and we got to and that was so beautiful."

The 30-year-old continued, "I think we had some very special memories, and we feel so privileged to have been able to create those roles and be a part of something that was so special for a lot of young kids."

However, the We Can't Be Friends hitmaker then explained that she has recently been "reprocessing" her "relationship" with the channel.

Ariana's comments come months after the release of the documentary Quiet on Set, which investigated several allegations of misconduct against Nickelodeon and producer Dan Schneider.

"I think the environment needs to be made safer if kids are going to be acting, and I think there should be therapists," Ariana said. "I think parents should allowed to be wherever they want to be, and I think not only on kids' sets."

The star also noted that some of the jokes on Victorious were inappropriate for the young viewers.

"Specifically about our show, I think that was something that we were convinced was the cool thing about us - is that we pushed the envelope with our humour," she said. "And the innuendos were...it was like the cool differentiation. And I don't know, I think it just all happened so quickly and now looking back on some of the clips I'm like, 'Damn, really? Oh s**t'...and the things that weren't approved for the network were snuck on to like our website or whatever."