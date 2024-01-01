George R.R. Martin teases a cancelled Game of Thrones spin-off has been revived

[George R.R. Martin] has teased that a previously cancelled swashbuckling spin-off of [Game of Thrones] has been revived.

The 75-year-old novelist has been so heavily involved in HBO's adaptations of his Song Of Ice And Fire fantasy epic that he still hasn't completed the original series of books the Game of Thrones TV show was based on.

But after the show became an international success, several spin-off shows were placed into development - including one titled Ten Thousand Ships.

The proposed show, which will focus on a character named Nymeria and the huge fleet of ships she commands while searching for a new land to settle on, had previously been binned off by HBO.

But George revealed on his Not A Blog website on Tuesday that it is back on the table, writing, "Congratulations to Eboni Booth, winner of this year's Pulitzer Prize for her play, Primary Truth.

"She's an amazingly talented young playwright, and a joy to work with; when not writing and producing her prize-winning plays on and off-Broadway, she has been kept busy by me and HBO, working on a new pilot for Ten Thousand Ships, a Game of Thrones spinoff about Nymeria and the Rhoynar."

Teasing the project further, he added, "We're all very excited about this one... though we're still trying to figure out how we're going to pay for ten thousand ships, three hundred dragons, and those giant turtles."

The show had previously been in development with writer Brian Helgeland working on a script.

A prequel titled House of the Dragon has already proved a hit among Game of Thrones fans after it began airing in 2022 and a second season premiered this month to critical acclaim.