Goldie Hawn shares 'terrifying' home invasion stories

Goldie Hawn has opened up about the terrifying home invasion incidents she has suffered.

The 78-year-old American star has been terrorised by criminals who have targeted one of the homes she shares with long-term partner Kurt Russell.

The couple, who have been together since 1983, own properties in California, Colorado, New York and Canada.

She told the Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa podcast, "We were robbed once. We went out, went to dinner together and we were gone (for) maybe 2 hours and 20 minutes or something. We came back and went in the house. ... And I said, 'Well, honey, I think I'm going to go to bed.'"

But the Overboard icon was alarmed to find her closets had been ransacked, recalling, "They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets, and they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated and they got a lot of my goodies, if you know what I mean."

Goldie then explained a second invasion happened when she was at home alone, which podcast host Kelly declared sounded "terrifying".

Describing the incident, Goldie said, "I'm in the house by myself. It's the dog and I hear this big thump upstairs, and I was alone. Kurt wasn't there and I went, 'What the hell was that?'

"It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere? I mean, and as it turned out, the next day we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house."