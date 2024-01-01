Paris Hilton shares details of Sofia Richie's new baby

Paris Hilton has shared details of her friend Sofia Richie's new baby and how excited she is they are raising kids at the same time.

The Simple Life star is well known for her tight-knit friendship with Nicole Richie - and this has led her to be close to the reality star's younger sister.

Last month, Sofia, 25, and her husband Elliot Grainge, 30, welcomed a daughter named Eloise together - while Paris, 43, is mum to seventeen-month-old son Phoenix and seven-month-old daughter London.

Opening up about becoming a mother at the same time as her friend, Paris told E! News, "It's so special. Being a mumm is my favourite area and I have known Sofia since she was born."

Sharing details of Sofia's daughter, Paris continued, "Her baby, I just saw a photo of her the other night, looks exactly like her. It's like a twin. I'm just so happy for her."

The Stars Are Blind singer is also thrilled to know her children will grow up alongside Eloise.

She gushed, "It's gonna be exciting to get to experience this chapter together. All our babies are gonna be growing up together and be friends. I can't wait for all these memories together we get to make."

Paris has been married to author Carter Reum, 43, since November 2021. They welcomed their two children in 2023 via surrogate.