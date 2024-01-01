Jodie Comer admits 'unhealthy relationship' with body

Jodie Comer has revealed she had an "unhealthy relationship" with her body after worrying what other people thought of her.

The Killing Eve star admitted she used to be "consumed" by what other people thought of her.

"Growing up, I had a very unhealthy relationship with my body," she told Elle magazine. "I've always had a tendency to hide it. Anything revealing or that showed my arms just wasn't in my comfort zone."

She continued, "I went through periods of being consumed by what people thought of me - less so now, because I'm much more focused on myself."

Jodie, 31, told how when she starred in hit West End play, Prima Facie, she started to become more confident in her body.

In the show, she played a successful barrister who was sexually assaulted.

"I do think the play was a huge catalyst for that confidence," she said. "It was the first time I'd truly respected my body, or at least fully took time to care for and nurture it."

In her new film, The Bikeriders, Jodie was often the only woman on set. She stars alongside Austin Butler and Tom Hardy, but revealed she initially found being the only female intimidating.

"I went onto that set and it was all men, and I could feel myself shrinking, but not because of anything that was being done," she said. "It was fascinating to witness myself doing it. I had to have a word with myself."

The Bikeriders is set for release on 21 June.