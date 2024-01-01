Heather Locklear posts emotional tribute to her 'brilliant' father

Heather Locklear has posted an emotional tribute to her "brilliant" father.

The actress shared the sad news of Bill Locklear's passing at age 94, via a heartfelt post on her Instagram account.

Accompanying a smiling photo of Bill wearing a baseball cap, Heather, 62, wrote, "The most brilliant man I have ever known. The bar is oh so high. The love of my life. The few the proud. I love you dad. RIP".

People magazine reported a source as saying Bill had been "ailing for a while" and was hospitalised in February. "Obviously it was a very stressful time for the family," the source added.

Heather received dozens of condolence messages on her post from celebrity friends.

Her ex-husband, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, 61, wrote, "Gonna miss that man and his beautiful spirit! I'm sorry for you and your familys loss Heather."

Heather's former Dynasty co-star Terri Garber, 63, wrote, "Im so sorry Heather. A tremendous loss. He was a wonderful dad. I know that because he helped raise you and you are wonderful. May his memory be a blessing for you and your family. Lots of love."

Dawson's Creek star Mary-Margaret Humes, 70, also marked her friend's loss, writing, "I remember meeting him when I was with you many years ago ...he was so handsome and kind ... sending love to you and your family today. Godspeed sweet dad."