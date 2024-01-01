Henry Winkler's unexpected appearance on Irish news channel

Henry Winkler has made an unexpected appearance on an Irish news channel.

The Happy Days star was caught up in a hotel fire evacuation in Dublin - and found himself in an interview with a local news crew.

"When I heard the fire alarm, I thought it was the clock radio," Henry, 78, told Irish outlet RTE News.

"I thought somebody had set the alarm before we got there, like another guest. Finally, I went into another room and it was still buzzing, so I called downstairs. The woman said in a very calm voice, 'Yes, we're all evacuating. You must evacuate right now.' And I left."

He went on to praise the efforts of firefighters everywhere.

"Firemen are some of my favourite human beings - firemen and firewomen," Henry added. "They run in when other people are running out. I think their hands deserve to be shook."

Henry had landed in Dublin the night before, to promote his memoir, Being Henry - The Fonz and Beyond.

Social media users were thrilled to see Henry on their screens.

"It's often said Henry Winkler is one of the nicest people in Hollywood, I can see what these people are talking about," one fan wrote on X/Twitter, with another adding, "Imagine being so positive after a disastrous beginning to your trip."