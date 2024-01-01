Kel Mitchell had 'big argument' with Dan Schneider on Nickelodeon set

Kel Mitchell has claimed former Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider yelled at him in a closet on the set of All That.

Earlier this year, Schneider was accused of sexism, racism, inappropriate behaviour and fostering a toxic workplace environment in the explosive docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Mitchell, who did not participate in the docuseries, has now opened up about his experience with Schneider on the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast.

He recalled how the "vibe" of the children's sketch comedy series changed once Schneider took over from creator Brian Robbins.

"They left us with the head writer, Dan Schneider. So he's writing, and me and him kind of bump heads a little bit," Mitchell, 45, alleged. "I remember me and Dan had a big argument on set. He was like, 'Let's go over here to this room right here, in this closet.' He closed the door and he just took off, you know, just yelling all this wild stuff."

"Being an adult at this point, I had a decision to make, you know what I mean? I was just like, 'Okay, either we are going to fight or either I'm going to leave,'" continued the actor, who was 18 or 19 at the time. "And so that's what I did. I left the situation."

Mitchell was a cast member of All That between 1994 and 1999, while he and his co-star Kenan Thompson also fronted the Nickelodeon series Kenan & Kel from 1996 to 2001.

After the documentary was released, Schneider issued a statement in which he denied most of the claims and expressed regret about asking employees to give him neck massages.

He subsequently sued the producers of the docuseries, alleging that they falsely implied he was a child sex abuser by including him in the show alongside convicted sex offender Brian Peck.