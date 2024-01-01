Chace Crawford felt 'violated' when ex-girlfriend went through his phone

Chace Crawford felt "violated" when one of his ex-girlfriends went through his phone.

During Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, the Gossip Girl star was asked whether he'd ever caught a partner going through his phone.

"Someone did go through my phone once. It was bad," Chace told Alex. "I woke up in the middle of the night to them freaking out."

Although he insisted he "wasn't cheating or anything" and "there was nothing bad" to see, the actor noted, "If you're gonna go through anybody's phone, you're gonna find something that you don't like."

While he felt "violated" at the intrusion, the 38-year-old stayed in the relationship for another year and a half, having "worked it out" in couples therapy.

"I got dragged to couples therapy," he recalled. "I didn't love it, but... it wasn't what I thought it was gonna be."

He continued, "I've always been open to therapy. I do it now. And I think it's like going to the gym, right? It's like, you go to the gym for a certain thing, it's a very specific thing."

While lamenting the "stigma" of people examining the problems in their relationship, Chace praised the "neutral moderator" and having an environment where "you can air those things out safely".

He explained, "It's just about being a f**king adult. Like, you learn how to to be an adult. At least for me, in this relationship...When you're doing it, it feels like going to the dentist. You don't wanna do it, but, you know, you do it, and it was a really great thing."

Chace, who is currently single and on the celebrity dating app Raya, did not identify the ex.