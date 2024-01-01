Nina Dobrev's knee 'snapped' during dirt bike accident

Nina Dobrev has revealed that her knee "snapped" during her dirt bike accident.

The Vampire Diaries star announced in late May she had been hospitalised after a bike accident, and she subsequently underwent surgery on her injured leg last week.

During an interview on The Talk on Wednesday, her first public appearance since her accident, the 35-year-old actress revealed how she sustained her injuries.

"(I) was dirt biking for the first time, and it did not go well," she shared. "I don't recommend it, guys. It's okay, I learned a lesson, don't ever get on a dirt bike. I was in a wheelie, lost control, whisky throttled, bike flew.

"Luckily, it didn't fall on me, which is what the doctor said would have been a lot worse. But when I landed, I landed on one leg, straight, and my knee just like snapped."

Nina, who wore a knee brace on the show, admitted she "can't really walk on (her) own yet" after having surgery to treat her fractured knee and repair her meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

She also noted that she was thrilled to be out of the house and "dolled up" after weeks in bed watching TV and movies with her dogs.

"Cuddle puddle is my life these days, it's just the puppies, and at home watching movies, physical therapy, eat, sleep, or pee is kind of the schedule," she said.