Tiffany Haddish reflects on time in 'beautiful' Beverly Hills jail

Tiffany Haddish has reflected on her time in the "beautiful" Beverly Hills jail.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the actress and comedian recalled her DUI arrest in November 2023 after allegedly falling asleep at the wheel of her car.

In the interview, Tiffany, 44, explained that on the day of her arrest, she had been serving food to the homeless as it was Thanksgiving, adding that she had been awake since 5am.

The Girls Trip star said that after celebrating with her family, she had then taken leftovers to a friend's house because "they ended up firing the chef or whatever," and were left without a meal.

"I've learnt a valuable lesson, I should have sent it in an Uber or sent someone else to take it there but I wanted to take it there myself because I felt like there was (an) opportunity to talk business so I went in and I did have a drink and I was very sleepy," Tiffany told the talk show host.

The actress then joked that she had a luxurious experience at the Beverly Hills jail after being arrested.

"I'm gonna tell you right now, if I ever commit a crime ever in life, if I decide to commit one, I'm only doing it in Beverly Hills," she quipped. "I'm sorry Beverly Hills. I gotta tell him. Most beautiful police station I've ever been in in my life."

Tiffany, who confessed to having been in jail "many times" when she was younger, said she walked into the jail cell and declared, "Oh, this is nice!"

She added that the toilets were "clean" and the police officers were "so respectful". She also recalled that the cell had a "call button" and "the water from the sink (was) sparkling water".

The incident marked the second time in two years that the comedian had been arrested for drink-driving.