Billie Eilish insists she's no heart breaker but claims she's never been dumped

Billie Eilish has opened up about her romantic life and explained that she always ends up dumping partners.

The 22-year-old singer insists she is no heartbreaker, however, and argued that she instead knows when a romance isn't working out.

Discussing her love life with Interview magazine, the What Was I Made For? singer said, "I'm not going to get too in detail, because I'm going to be rude, but I've never been dumped. And also, I've never been broken up with. I've only done the breaking up."

Insisting she's not a cruel ice queen, she added, "I think when people hear that, they're like, 'Oh, all you do is break hearts'. Sure, but that doesn't mean that people are totally innocent. It means that I was like, 'Oh, let me get the f**k out of here.' Or it means things just weren't right."

Billie went on to question her past relationships and sounded unsure of the emotions she felt at the time.

She candidly confessed, "I don't know how many times I've really been in love. I think there's different versions of love, and I think that you can be in love and it might not be deep."

In the past, Billie has been linked to the actors Brandon Quentin Adams and Matthew Tyler Vorce and the singer Jesse Rutherford - and also drew attention at Coachella this year when she was spotted kissing YouTube star Quenlin Blackwell.