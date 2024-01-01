Paloma Faith shares fear of her children dying

Paloma Faith has recalled an incident where she was left "screaming" as she feared she had lost one of her children.

The 42-year-old pop singer is the proud mother of two daughters, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Leyman Lahcine.

However, the star has admitted she sometimes fears the worst about her children and has caused panic in the past after frantically searching for one of her girls after they hid from her.

Opening up to the Happy Place podcast, the Lullaby singer said, "Quite often, I'm with a seven and a three-year-old, I've had days where I've lost one or they nearly died and it's commonplace and your nervous system is supposed to recover."

Giving an example, she continued, "One just ran in front of a car today and there was a big crowd. The other day I was on tour and the three-year-old thought it would be funny to hide, without announcing that we're playing hide and seek. I had all these people standing in front of the entrances and exits in the hotel and I was screaming, like a blood-curdling scream.

"People thought once I found her that I had overreacted, like 'Oh this woman is so dramatic', but my life was flashing before my eyes and I didn't really care what people thought about my blood-curdling scream."

She added, "You're just like, 'Can I just have five minutes, as I've literally just seen my life crumbling down?' And then the baby's in my arms."