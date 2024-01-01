Jesse Plemons slams speculation he took Ozempic

Jesse Plemons has lashed out at rumours he took Ozempic to get in shape.

The 36-year-old Hollywood star has wowed fans in the past two years after showcasing an incredible body transformation.

But the Civil War actor, who is married to Kirsten Dunst, has insisted he got in shape by changing his eating habits and did not rely on semaglutide to lose weight.

He told the Los Angeles Times, "It's really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic. It doesn't matter. Everyone's going to think I took Ozempic anyways."

Jesse insisted intermittent fasting has been the key to his body transformation.

He said, "I just gave it a shot and (was) surprised at how quickly it was effective. ... (Then I) felt like I was in the rhythm, I was feeling better, and something shifted in my head. I just sort of got a handle on it."

Semaglutide, the weight loss drug that is found in the diabetes drug Ozempic and anti-obesity treatment Wegovy, has taken Hollywood by storm in recent months with a number of A-List stars admitting they used the drug to help them get in shape.

Australian actress Rebel Wilson admitted using the drug, which suppresses the appetite, to maintain her weight after dropping 36kg, saying on the Diary Of A CEO podcast earlier this year, "I tried it for a few months for weight management."

And in December last year, Oprah Winfrey defended using the drug, telling People, "I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing."