Shakira describes brutal suffering she endured during Gerard Piqué split

Shakira has opened up about her agonising split from Gerard Pique who she shares two children with.

The 47-year-old singer was in a relationship with 37-year-old footballer Gerard from 2011 until 2022 - with the romance collapsing following rumours he had cheated on her with a younger model.

The Hips Don't Lie singer has now reflected on the agony she experienced as she walked away from her relationship with the father of her sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine.

She told Rolling Stone, "The suffering I felt was probably the greatest I had ever experienced in my entire life, and it kept me from functioning at times.

"It felt like someone had stabbed a hole in my chest. And the sensation was so real, almost physical. I physically felt like I had a hole in my chest and that people could see through me."

The star went on to explain this was the reason she created a gory music video for her song Monotonía which saw her being shot in the chest and then chasing her removed heart while ignoring an open wound directly through her body.

She explained, "(My team) raised their hands and rang the alarms and tried to stop me, like, 'Think about it a little. No, why are you going to expose yourself like that? That's way too gory.'?They were tough images, yeah? But they were genuine. That's how I felt."