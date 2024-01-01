David Beckham 'worried' about Harper watching his documentary

David Beckham has revealed he was "worried" about daughter Harper watching his documentary.

The football star thought his daughter had been innocent about his early fame, and was concerned about her reaction to viewing the Netflix documentary series Beckham.

David, 49, was particularly anxious about how Harper, 12, would receive the show's coverage of hurtful things that were written and said about both himself and his wife Victoria, 50.

"I was a little bit worried about my daughter seeing some of the things that were being said about me over the years and how she would react," David told Variety.

Fortunately, David discovered there were no surprises for Harper - who "loved" the series.

"I've been telling my daughter for a long time that Mummy used to wear very, very short skirts," David explained. "And then she was like, 'Daddy, Mummy did really wear really, really short skirts!' But she loved it."

He went on to explain his favourite thing about the documentary was its ability to shine a light on the importance of looking after mental health.

"I think that my takeaway from my documentary was how important mental health is. Because, 20 years ago, nobody was talking about it. And nobody was taking it seriously," David, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, with Victoria, said.

"Now, it's so great that people can actually talk about their feelings... There were many things said about us over the 27 years. It can be hurtful."