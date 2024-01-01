Jimmy Fallon to host The Tonight Show until 2028

Jimmy Fallon has confirmed he's signed a contract to host The Tonight Show until 2028.

The comedian has already hosted the late night talk show for 10 years.

"For nearly 30 years, I've brought laughter into the homes of millions and charmed audiences from the stages of 30 Rock," the 49-year-old said in a statement. "It's been a privilege to be at the helm of the The Tonight Show and I'm thrilled to see what innovations me and the incredible staff will deliver in the years to come at the network," he said.

In September, Fallon was accused of creating a "toxic work environment" on the show. Sixteen current and former staffers complained about the star's attitude in a Rolling Stone article. They alleged he is known for his "outbursts" and "hissy fits," and that he forced employees to sob in "crying rooms". They claimed this resulted in several of them having suicidal thoughts.

Fallon reportedly apologised to staffers in a Zoom meeting.

"I feel so bad I can't even tell you," it was revealed he said in the "pretty earnest" meeting. "It's embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends. I feel so bad I can't even tell you. I want the show to be fun, (it) should be inclusive to everybody. It should be the best show."

He started his career as a cast member on Saturday Night Live between 1998 to 2004. From 2009 to 2014 he hosted Late Night.

In 2015 he won an Emmy for The Tonight Show which is filmed in New York City in front of a live studio audience.