Nicole Kidman confirms she will star alongside Sandra Bullock in Practical Magic 2

Nicole Kidman has confirmed that she and Sandra Bullock will both star in the Practical Magic sequel.

The Oscar-winning actresses will reprise their roles as sister witches Gillian and Sally Owens in the follow-up to their 1998 film.

Confirming the news, Kidman told People, "Yes, I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that's that. There's a lot more to tell which is why we go, 'OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this'... (We) found a way in."

It was reported earlier this week that the stars were in talks to lead and executive produce the sequel, which is being written by the original's co-writer Akiva Goldsman.

The fantasy, based on a book by Alice Hoffman, followed the sisters as they tried to overcome a family curse that stopped them from finding lasting love.

In a separate interview with Extra on her press tour of A Family Affair, the Australian actress revealed that she and Bullock had been "circling" the sequel for a while.

"We wanted to make sure we had a good story," she continued. "And also, I just love Sandy, so the idea of working with her again... we were both saying, 'Oh, my God, we're still here and working and really sort of enthusiastic in life' and to bring that into what we're going to do now, so it's kind of fun... We want to have fun."

The original cast also featured Goran Visnjic, Evan Rachel Wood, Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest and Aidan Quinn.

It has not yet been announced who will be joining Kidman and Bullock in the sequel.