'It's such a great world to play in': Kelsey Mann has plans for a third Inside Out movie

Kelsey Mann has lots of ideas for a third 'Inside Out' film.

The filmmaker has made his directorial debut on the new Pixar sequel 'Inside Out 2' and explained that the creative possibilities are so vast that another movie could be made easily.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Kelsey said: "I love this world. It's such a great world to play in, and ideas just kind of come from playing in this world, but for both locations and characters.

"There's so many ideas not only from the first film, but especially in this one, where I'm like, 'That's a really fun, clever idea. I don't know how it fits into this particular story, but it should be used at some point.'"

The movie tells the story of 13-year-old Riley's (Kensington Tallman) emotions and Mann admits that he wishes such a "brave" film existed when he was a teenager.

He told Variety: "It's helped me. I really wish I had a movie like this when I was growing up because I know you're going through a lot at that age. And a lot of the time you think it's only you that's going through it, that no one else is going through it.

"I knew that was a big opportunity with this movie. We can make this big film that goes out to the world to tell a lot of people that they're not alone."

Kelsey continued: "I wasn't sure if the studio would be able to make a film like this but that changed when I pitched it to (Pixar chief creative officer) Pete Docter, who's an incredible leader at the studio.

"He understood what I wanted to do from the very beginning. I think it's incredibly brave and bold what we're able to put out into the world."