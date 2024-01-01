Zac Efron reacts to ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens' pregnancy news

Zac Efron has shared his thoughts on ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens announcing her pregnancy.

The 36-year-old actor dated his High School Musical co-star for five years between 2005 and 2010.

In March this year, Vanessa, 35, announced she is pregnant with her first child which she is expecting with baseball star husband Cole Tucker, 27.

Zac was asked by Access Hollywood about both Vanessa and their High School Musical co-star Ashley Tisdale being pregnant at the same time and gushed, "They're going to be the best mums ever those girls. Are you kidding me? Oh my gosh."

He added, "We're going to have some fun family reunions coming up. I mean, for sure."

Vanessa announced her pregnancy by attending the 2024 Oscars in March this year where she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet.

She later shared a photograph via Instagram of herself and Cole with a quote from the 1994 sports film Angels in the Outfield, "You can call it faith, you can call it angels, you can call it whatever you want."

Meanwhile, co-star Ashley, announced the same month that she is pregnant with her second child.

The star, who is married to singer Christopher French, shared a photo of her growing bump on social media along with a caption stating, "We can't wait to meet you."