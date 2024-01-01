Jessica Alba opens up about 'sad' departure from Honest Company exec

Jessica Alba has opened up about her "sad" departure from The Honest Company's executive.

The actress and entrepreneur revealed her struggle to let go of the $250 million (£198 million) business she founded 12 years ago.

"When I realised that the business really needed the more kind of streamlined flow, and not the visionary flow, I had to start thinking about what that meant for my role, and it took me a hot minute to get there," Jessica confided, in an interview with Trevor Noah on his What Now? podcast.

"I needed to leave it in hands that I knew it would be safe and with the right team."

Jessica, 43, admitted it was hard to farewell her role as Chief Creative Officer, having created the business - which centres around clean, chemical free baby and beauty products - from scratch.

"It's sad because, yeah, it's a part of me. It's a child. So I even like thinking about my kids all of my kids' first day of kindergarten, I wept," she said. "You know? It's like it's a milestone. I don't think it's ever easy."

The actress shares three children with her husband Cash Warren, 45: daughters Honor Marie, 16, Haven, 12, and son Hayes, 6.