Phoebe Dynevor doesn't regret leaving Bridgerton to pursue other projects.

The British actress - best known for playing Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix's Bridgerton - has revealed that while the period drama series gave her a "beautiful lift" in her career, she has no regrets about leaving it.

Phoebe starred in the first season of the hit show, which aired in December 2020, and took on a smaller role in the second season, which aired in March 2022. However, she declined to return for this year's third season in order to pursue other projects, such as the 2023 film Fair Play.

"I think when you're drawn to a script, which I was with Fair Play, you just have that moment where you think, 'This is my next job.' And that was really exciting," Phoebe told British Vogue in a recent interview.

"Yes, it felt so different from Bridgerton, but both the script and the character, Emily, meant so much to me," the 29-year-old continued. "It was like this mishmash of all the things I came into the industry to do."

Phoebe added that she was "really proud" of the audience's reaction to the thriller/mystery film.

"Seeing people's reaction to it... that was a very special moment in my career that I'm really proud of," she shared.

Phoebe has also filmed the upcoming thriller films Anniversary and Inheritance since she left Bridgerton.