Janelle Monáe wants to be involved in Knives Out 3 'so badly'

Janelle Monáe wants to be involved with the third Knives Out movie "so badly".

The Hidden Figures actress and singer, who identifies as non-binary, had such a great time working on Rian Johnson's second Knives Out film, 2022's Glass Onion, that they wish they could join the star-studded line-up for Wake Up Dead Man.

However, the Knives Out films always feature a new cast, with the exception of Daniel Craig's detective Benoit Blanc.

"That was exciting, to go to Greece and work with Rian Johnson, who is a wonderful human. The whole cast were amazing; I loved having the opportunity to be in a film with Daniel Craig," they told The Guardian. "I'm so excited for Knives Out 3 - I want to be a part of it so badly that I might get plastic surgery and audition as a brand new character."

In Glass Onion, Monáe played tech company co-founder Cassandra 'Andi' Brand and her identical twin sister Helen alongside the likes of Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn and Dave Bautista.

Wake Up Dead Man, which went into production this week, will star Josh Brolin, Kerry Washington, Cailee Spaeny, Glenn Close, Josh O'Connor, Andrew Scott and Jeremy Renner, among others.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Tightrope singer explained how they pick their film roles.

"The story is the big one. Also the set: I love places that have snacks like Skittles and M&Ms on set! But, really, I love to get to know the characters and feel with anything I'm doing. I really have to feel it in my pubic hairs - they have to vibrate!" they shared. "My underarm hairs definitely tingled when I got the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery script."