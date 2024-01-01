Gordon Ramsay 'lucky to be here' after bike crash

Gordon Ramsay has shown off his gruesome injuries after a bike crash.

The famous chef revealed he suffered a scary accident while riding his push bike in Connecticut north of New York last week.

Ramsay took to Instagram with a video where he detailed the incident that he says "really shook" him.

"I'm lucky to be here," he said before reminding all cyclists to wear helmets.

"Honestly, you've got to wear a helmet. I don't care how short the journey is," he said.

The Hell's Kitchen host then pulled up his chef jacket to reveal a huge purple bruise climbing up the side of his stomach from his waist to his ribs.

"I'm in pain and it's been a brutal week. But I'm getting through it."

"I'm doing OK and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato," Ramsay shared.

He went on to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the New London hospital where he received treatment for his injuries, but saved the biggest thank you for his helmet "that saved my life".

Ramsay has been busy promoting the latest instalment of Food Stars, in which he teams up with former Real Housewife Lisa Vanderpump to search for the next great food and beverage entrepreneur.