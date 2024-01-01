Josh O'Connor believes he's 'too anxious' to be a movie star

Josh O'Connor doesn't think he's "strong enough" to be a movie star.

The British actor has seen his star rise in recent years thanks to his portrayal of Prince Charles in The Crown and his performance alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist in Challengers.

However, he told The Guardian that he believes he doesn't have the right attributes to become a full-blown movie star.

"That's not me being faux-humble. I'm too anxious a person. I don't know that I have those attributes really. I don't think I'm quite strong enough to be a movie star," he admitted.

The 33-year-old spent weeks on a mammoth global press tour with Zendaya to promote Challengers earlier this year and he was amazed to witness the former Disney Channel star being so unfazed by all the public events.

"I've never done premieres like I've done with Challengers," he continued. "So that's alien to me anyway, but to see how she breezes through them with such class and generosity. I'm a nervous wreck, I don't think I'm helpful to anyone. And Mike as well, we're both a bit like: 'What the f**k? This is mad!' But she's just on the nail.

"Call it what you want: chemistry, alchemy, talent, movie-star quality - Zendaya has it. She's just hit the jackpot."

O'Connor noted that he doesn't want to achieve Zendaya's level of fame; he is happy to balance acting projects with his home life.

"My response to the past couple of months isn't: 'Oh yes please, more of that,'" he explained. "I love making work, but I also love being in my garden and tending to plants and watching them live and die. That contrast, I'm hoping, will keep me grounded."