Uma Thurman sad she missed Pulp Fiction's win at Cannes Film Festival

Uma Thurman regrets not being at the Cannes Film Festival when Pulp Fiction won the Palme d'Or in 1994.

The Kill Bill actress had to leave the French festival after the "extraordinary" premiere to make another movie, meaning she missed seeing writer/director Quentin Tarantino collect the coveted Palme d'Or for Best Film during the closing ceremony.

In an interview with Deadline, Thurman admitted she regrets not being there alongside Tarantino and her co-stars John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson on that momentous occasion.

"I wish I had been there. I was shooting something else, so I wasn't there when it won. That's a real sadness and a regret, that I wasn't able to be there when it won," she shared.

Since Pulp Fiction, Thurman has returned to the festival several times to support films including Vatel, The Golden Bowl, Kill Bill Vol. 2 and The House That Jack Built. She also reunited with Travolta and Tarantino for a 20th anniversary screening of the crime thriller in Cannes in 2014.

Reflecting on what Cannes means to her, Thurman, 54, replied, "It's really special. I mean, I've had so many films play in the festival. I don't remember how many were in the competition or had premieres there, I've lost track, but I think it's one of the most special film gatherings remaining in the world, if not the most special."

She returned to the Croisette last month with Paul Schrader's new film Oh, Canada, which also stars Richard Gere and Jacob Elordi.