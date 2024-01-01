Henry Cavill jokes about his parenting skills on Father's Day

Henry Cavill has declared he is desperate for parenting tips as he joked about caring for his future child.

The 41-year-old Hollywood star has been in a relationship with 33-year-old business executive Natalie Viscuso since 2021 and they announced in April this year that they are to welcome a child together.

And taking to social media on Sunday, the Man of Steel star posed for a selfie showing a baby's crib assembled behind him before asking fellow parents for tips.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Oh yeah.....and Happy Father's Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips??"

He then joked, "And don't worry, pillows won't be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels (sic) so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures. #FathersDay."

On her own Instagram, Natalie shared her excitement about becoming a mother by re-posting Henry's statement via her Stories function.

She added a message of her own, stating, "Happy, happy Father's Day to the soon-to-be father of my first child! Overflowing with love and excitement over here!"

Henry and Natalie first announced that they are to welcome a baby together back in April.

Speaking to Access Hollywood at a premiere at the time, Henry revealed, "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that."