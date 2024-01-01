Nicola Peltz devastated as beloved pet dies

Nicola Peltz has shared her devastation over the death of her beloved pet dog, Nala.

The 29-year-old actress, who is married to Brooklyn Beckham, 25, revealed that her pet chihuahua Nala tragically passed away despite being rushed to a vet for emergency treatment.

Sharing a photograph of herself with the dog on her Instagram page, Nicola wrote, "This has been the hardest month of my life. I can't even find the words to describe my heartbreak on so many levels. Nala was perfectly healthy when she went to the groomers yesterday but came out hyperventilating and couldn't catch her breath."

She continued, "We rushed her to the vet and she passed hours later. I'm sharing this in hopes that it might prevent this from happening to other dogs. Her life was taken away from her way too soon. she was my beautiful queen and stayed by my side for 9 years through everything."

Appearing to put full blame on the groomer, she continued, "Please be careful who you send your dogs to because you don't know what goes on behind closed doors. 1 day without Nala on earth feels like an eternity. I wish I could have her back in my arms. I pray she's with my naunni. I hope I see them soon."

In a subsequent post, Nicola revealed she was struggling to cope with the loss of her dog, writing hours later alongside another snap of herself with the dog, "My brain can't comprehend where you went. I just feel so much pain."

The loss of Nala comes less than one month after Nicola lost her grandmother, Bunny, who died at age 95 on 17 May.