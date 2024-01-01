Selling Sunset star teases Christine Quinn's return

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has admitted he would welcome show 'villain' Christine Quinn back to the reality series.

Jason and his twin brother Brett Oppenheim run American real estate company The Oppenheim Group which is the subject of Netflix's addictive reality show Selling Sunset.

Christine was one of the original stars of the show, featuring in the first five seasons before dramatically quitting after repeatedly clashing with her co-stars on camera.

While Christine constantly rubbed her fellow workers the wrong way, company owner Jason says the door is open for her to return - but warns he would need approval from the other show stars.

Speaking to TMZ, he said, "I have nothing against her coming back. I think everything deserves a second chance. I think I would be onboard. But that would be a group decision."

He warned, "I would be for it if everyone else was. She's a dynamic woman."

His co-stars might not be the ones he would need to convince to take Christine back, however, as the woman herself previously rejected the idea of ever returning to the reality show.

She told Entertainment Weekly last year, "The strategy I had was just get through five seasons ... to stick it out as long as I could.

"I would never come back in a million years. But that doesn't mean I'm not gonna do TV anymore. It doesn't mean I'm not going to do fun things anymore. But absolutely not. I mean, it's... no."