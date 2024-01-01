Jennifer Lopez posts cute message for Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has brushed aside divorce rumours by giving her husband, Ben Affleck, a special Father's Day shout-out.

"Our hero," the hitmaker wrote on her Instagram Story with a white heart emoji. "Happy Father's Day."

Along with the sweet message, she attached a throwback photo of the Argo star sporting a black leather jacket.

Affleck shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

He's also stepfather to Lopez's 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez pinned the special tribute to the Gone Girl actor after they spent time together at their $60 million Bel Air estate at the weekend.

Later that day, they were also seen arriving at his nearby Brentwood rental home in separate cars.

Affleck drove to the property with his windows down and scrolled through his mobile phone as he sat in traffic.

Meanwhile, his wife rode in the passenger seat of a BMW not far behind him.

Lopez didn't stay long - she was photographed leaving in a different car shortly after.

The Good Will Hunting star's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, also stopped by the rental.

Last month, rumours that Lopez and Affleck, who tied the knot in 2022, were on the verge of breaking up were sparked as news broke they were living separately.

The rumblings continued as the duo put their marital home up for sale.