2024 Tony Award winners round-up

The 2024 Tony Awards have celebrated a stellar year of on-stage success in New York.

The Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, more commonly known as the Tony Awards, have been presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League at this year's ceremony in Manhattan.

Hosted by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, the awards recognise the best of live Broadway theatre in the 2023-2024 season.

Without further ado, here is a round-up of the winners in the major categories.

Best Musical: The Outsiders

Best Play: Stereophonic

Best Revival of a Musical: Merrily We Roll Along

Best Revival of a Play: Appropriate

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play: Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play: Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical: Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen

Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play: Kara Young, Purlie Victorious

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play: Will Brill, Stereophonic

Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical: Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen

Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical: Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along