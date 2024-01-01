2024 Tony Award winners round-up

- NEWS
The 2024 Tony Awards have celebrated a stellar year of on-stage success in New York.
The Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Broadway Theatre, more commonly known as the Tony Awards, have been presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League at this year's ceremony in Manhattan.
Hosted by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, the awards recognise the best of live Broadway theatre in the 2023-2024 season.
Without further ado, here is a round-up of the winners in the major categories.
Best Musical: The Outsiders
Best Play: Stereophonic
Best Revival of a Musical: Merrily We Roll Along
Best Revival of a Play: Appropriate
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play: Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play: Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical: Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical: Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play: Kara Young, Purlie Victorious
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play: Will Brill, Stereophonic
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical: Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical: Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along