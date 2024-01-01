Miles Teller starring in An Officer and a Gentleman remake

Miles Teller is to star in a remake of 'An Officer and a Gentleman'.

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor is set to feature in a modern update of the 1982 romantic drama that is in the works at Paramount.

The original film starred Richard Gere, Debra Winger and Louis Gossett Jr. and told the story of Navy Officer Zack Mayo (Gere) who trains under a tough drill sergeant while finding love with a local 'townie'.

The movie made stars of both Gere and Winger while Gossett Jr. won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley.

'An Officer and a Gentleman' was a hit at the box office and earned seven Oscar nominations in all – including a win for Best Original Song for Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes' 'Up Where We Belong'.

Sources told Deadline that Paramount bosses Daria Cercek and Mike Ireland had been eyeing Teller, 37, for the part given how he starred in the studio's successful 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Meanwhile, Miles is also set to feature in Antonie Fuqua's Michael Jackson biopic as the late King of Pop's lawyer John Branca.

'Michael' is slated for release in April 2025 and Antoine previously confirmed that the picture will feature "the good, bad, and the ugly" of the music icon's life and career - which saw him rise from child stardom with the Jackson 5 to become the biggest pop star in the world before his tragic death at the age of 50 in 2009.

Quizzed on his approach to the flick, the 'Training Day' director told Entertainment Weekly: "Just to tell the facts as we know it, about the artist, about the man, about the human being. You know, the good, bad, and the ugly."