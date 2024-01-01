Zac Efron predicts brother Dylan Efron's chance of winning The Traitors

Zac Efron has shared his thoughts on his brother, Dylan Efron, becoming a contestant on reality show The Traitors.

The 36-year-old High School Musical star is the proud older brother of 32-year-old Dylan, who is also an actor.

This summer, Dylan will be grouped with a number of other celebrities to compete for a huge cash prize on the American version of The Traitors.

And Zac is throwing his full support behind his brother, telling E! News, "I think Dylan's going to win.

"I hope he does, because he's so good at games. He always has been since we were kids. He's like the game master."

Zac insists his brother is blessed with good luck and tends to perform well no matter the task or challenge.

He said, "I don't care what game it is. It can be a luck game like Yahtzee and he always gets Yahtzee on the first roll... If anyone can do this, it's him. I'm rooting for him."

While the UK version of the show sees members of the public battle to win up to £120,000, the US version enlists minor celebrities to participate to compete for a maximum prize of $250,000 (£196,000).

Other stars taking part in the third season of the American show include Real Housewives star Dolores Catania, former Survivor contestant Rob Mariano, and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.