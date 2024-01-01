Sabrina Carpenter shares gushing statement about boyfriend Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter has candidly opened up about her romance with actor Barry Keoghan.

The 25-year-old Espresso hitmaker and the 31-year-old Saltburn actor have reportedly been dating since late 2023.

While the couple have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, Sabrina has now showered Barry with compliments as she opened up about her relationship status and hints fans might hear more about it in her future music.

She told Rolling Stone, "The (dating) pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that's what you do.

"Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can't be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That's something that comes with the territory."

In the same interview, Sabrina opened up about past relationship mistakes which she has also funnelled into her music, as heard on her track Emails I Can't Send.

Discussing the tune, which includes lyrics about being "a homewrecker", the star says she hopes fans are able to connect with the autobiographical aspect of her songs.

She said, "I hope they find whatever they need to guide them through their life through my mistakes, because I think the more open I am with my experiences, the more that other people are like, 'Oh, maybe that's OK that that happened to me. It's not the end of the world."