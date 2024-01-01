Jamie Campbell Bower reveals Stranger Things final season is 'completely insane'

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has revealed the show's upcoming final season is "completely insane."

"If you thought last season was nuts, this season is just out of control, wild - like, it's bonkers. It really, really is," he said on the I've Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario podcast.

"It's bigger. It's just completely insane. It's just continually building."

Jamie, 35, plays Vecna, the villain in the hit show that was introduced in season four. Vecna starts off as a human, Henry Creel, but changes as the storyline evolves.

The actor admitted he went to see the Stranger Things stage show in London to help him grasp a little more about his character and his background.

"It's been really interesting as well to have the play in London, which I went to go and see, which goes back to Henry before we met him in Season four. And to have a lot of the questions or a lot of the thoughts that I had about that character kind of answered by watching the play and also discover more, was really interesting for me," he said.

The play is called The First Shadow, and is set in 1959. It follows younger versions of many of the characters.

Season five will be the final instalment in the hit Netflix series, but no release date has been announced yet.

The show also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Charlie Heaton.