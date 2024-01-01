Sir Ian McKellen 'in good spirits' after falling off stage

Sir Ian McKellen is "in good spirits" after falling off stage in London.

The veteran of stage and screen was raced to hospital after a mid-performance tumble off the stage in London on Monday.

The show was cancelled and the theatre evacuated after Ian, 85, injured himself during a battle scene of Player Kings.

However, despite audience members hearing him "screaming in pain" from the incident, a rep from the theatre has now issued a statement declaring he is recovering well.

"Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian's fall during this evening's performance of 'Player Kings'," the statement said.

"Following a scan, the brilliant NHS (National Health Service) team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits."

The theatre cancelled Tuesday's performance of the show, "so Ian can rest," the statement continued, adding, "Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience and to all the venue staff for their support."

Journalist Charlie Johnson was in the audience for the fall and reported he had, "witnessed Ian Mckellan (sic) severely injure himself".

"Sir Ian could be heard screaming in pain as ushers rushed to his aid," he wrote on X/Twitter. "Show cancelled as he is treated by ambulance crews. Wish him all the best."